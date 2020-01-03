Police asking for help locating missing Staunton man

Staunton police said a missing man could be in danger.

According to a press release from the Staunton Police Department, Ray McCallister II, 50, was last known to be on public transportation going toward the Waynesboro area around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Police believe him to be endangered because of needing life-sustaining medications.

McCallister is described as being approximately 6’1" and 200 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black beanie type hat, a black jacket with a white stripe on it and blue jeans. He was using a wheelchair for mobility.

If you have information about where McCallister may be located, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.