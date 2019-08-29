Police called to shut down kids’ lemonade stand buy drinks instead

About an hour and a half after a group of children in New York decided to sell lemonade during rush hour, police showed up after receiving a call, possibly complaining about traffic caused by the stand.

Officers Clayton Dubois and Thomas O’Connell say the kids weren’t doing anything wrong, but the stand was creating some traffic. (Source: News 12 Westchester/CNN)

Mother Whitney Glover says she helped some kids in the Newburgh, N.Y., area put up a lemonade stand Monday.

"We were probably out there about an hour and a half, when I noticed the cop car pull up,” Glover said.

An unidentified person saw the group selling lemonade and, instead of stopping for a cup, called the police.

"His first words were, 'Can you believe someone called the cops on kids selling lemonade?'" Glover said.

"Sometimes when people stopped in the middle of the road to get a cup, the cars behind would beep and make nasty faces,” said another adult helping with the stand.

The officers bought cups of lemonade and posed for pictures with the kids.

"They could’ve shut it down. A lot of cops probably wouldn’t have handled it that way, but [they] handled it really well,” she said.

Glover posted about the incident on Facebook, calling the person who complained “bitter.” Since then, she says dozens of customers have stopped by, and the kids made hundreds of dollars in three days.

"I wasn’t expecting it to become the way it did. It was more of an appreciation and a thank you to the police officers,” she said.

The kids intend to keep selling lemonade until they return to school next week.

