Police charge Front Royal woman for 3-vehicle crash in Warren County

Virginia State Police is investigating a 3-vehicle crash in Warren County that left three people seriously injured.

According to state police, at 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by 20-year-old Brittney White, of Front Royal, was driving west on Rt. 55 (John Marshall Highway) when, about 100 feet west of Rt. 651 (Gorde Rd.), police say White crossed a double solid yellow line.

According to police, White attempted to pass a 2006 Nissan Murano being driven by a 58-year-old Stanley man that was just ahead of her, also heading west.

However, when White entered the eastbound lane, police say she saw an approaching eastbound 2006 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 17-year-old Front Royal girl, and attempted to avoid it, swerving into the Nissan.

The impact of that crash then caused the Chevy and the Hyundai to collide head-on.

Police say White and a 19-year-old passenger both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai was also seriously injured and taken to Winchester Medical Center.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

White has been charged with reckless driving for passing at a hillcrest.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash.

