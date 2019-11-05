Police charge man with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault

The Staunton Police Department says a New York state man faces multiple charges of rape and sexual assault of children.

According to a Staunton Police news release, John Charles Isaacs Sr., 51, of Buffalo, N.Y., faces six counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of felony child endangerment, six counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of rape. Staunton Police report he was extradited from New York on Nov. 3.

Police say the alleged victims in the case were children under the age of 13. They say the alleged offenses happened in Staunton from approximately 2010 to 2016 and were reported in October 2017.

Isaacs is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

If you have information about this case, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.