Police chief says technique that killed George Floyd is never taught to local officers

After the death of George Floyd, people around the country are demanding police reform, like banning chokeholds, exhausting all other means before shooting, and requiring comprehensive reporting on use-of-force incidents.

Around the valley, some police chiefs say what happened to Floyd would never happen here – for a variety of reasons.

Chief Paul Davis, with the Shenandoah Police Department, said the technique former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used on Floyd is technically illegal and isn't even taught at the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy, where many valley police officers receive their training.

"It's specifically told in the academy that you do not put your knee on anyone to hinder their breathing or anything like that," Chief Davis said. "From what I saw in the video, the officer definitely did something that we're not even trained to do."

Chief Davis said every officer must have 40 hours of service training to stay up to date on techniques, procedures, and new laws.

"We require additional training for officers to do, above and beyond what the requirement is for forty hours," Chief Davis said.

He said each time an officer must use force against a citizen, multiple people in the department have to follow up to ensure that force was necessary.

Chief Davis said he recalls no official complaints in an officer's use of force with his department.