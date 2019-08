Harrisonburg Police have confirmed to WHSV that shots were fired in the city just before 10 p.m. on Monday evening.

Officers say it happened near the intersection of East Rock Street and Myrtle Street. Police believe it was an isolated incident and say no injuries have been reported.

According to HPD, the suspect left on foot and is currently being pursued.

Police tell WHSV that there is not an immediate safety concern. WHSV will provide updates as they come.