Police find teen suspected of killing Tessa Majors

New York City police say they've located a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing Tessa Majors in a park near the Barnard College campus in Manhattan.

Former St. Anne’s-Belfield School student found stabbed in NYC park

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday that the boy had been found, but gave no other details.

Police tracked him down after taking the unusual step last Friday of releasing photographs of him but not his name or any other identifying information.

He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Majors on Dec. 11 at Morningside Park.

Majors, who just recently graduated from Saint Anne’s Belfield School in Charlottesville, was a freshman at Barnard College.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, police say she was stabbed and killed during an attempted robbery.

She fought back against her attackers, according to investigators, and made it a short distance before collapsing and being found by a school security guard, who rushed her to the hospital. But it was too late.

A short time later, a 13-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Police said he admitted he had been involved in the robbery but said he had not been the one who stabbed Majors. They believe three teens were involved in total, but no charges have been filed against one of them.

The 13-year-old is charged with felony murder and other counts.

Majors was the daughter of James Madison University professor and novelist Inman Majors, and lived in Waynesboro for several years before moving to Charlottesville.

"Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same," the family told ABC News in a statement.

She was recently honored and remembered by more than 1,000 people in Charlottesville, with family and friends addressed the crowd, sharing their memories and singing songs to honor her life.

Majors had played in a rock band in New York and had told Chris Graham, her former boss at her internship with Augusta Free Press, that she planned to take a journalism class in the spring.

"To me, the greatest tragedy here is that the world won’t get to see what she would have done. It may have been in music, it may have been in writing, and it may have been in something else. But she had a lot to offer the world and for it to be taken away so tragically, it’s a loss to her family and to everybody," Graham said.

More than 25 young musicians and Majors' friends performed many of her favorite songs on a stage on Saturday, leading off with Paul Simon’s "Graceland" and closing with "Prom Queen," a song she wrote for her band, The Daily Progress newspaper reported.

“Essentially, Tess had a really big band and I was a part of it. You all are too,” friend Nahlij Corbin told those present, according to the paper.

The paper reported that a video of Majors recorded during her time at St. Anne’s was played. In it, she described how she found an outlet to express and understand her own feelings in songwriting and encouraged others to share their feelings and embrace their vulnerability.

“The world will benefit from hearing your unique perspective much more than it will from your silence,” she said in the video shot last May.

