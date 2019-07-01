Police identify swimmer who died during Virginia triathlon

The body of a triathlon participant has been recovered from a river in Virginia.

Henrico County Police identified the man as 35-year-old Quy P. Pham, of Henrico, who went missing during the swimming portion of the Robious Landing Triathlon on Sunday.

The triathlon started in Robious Landing Park, located at 3800 James River Road. Participants took part in swimming, biking and running.

A joint investigation by Henrico Fire and Police, Chesterfield Fire and Police, along with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries was prompted after Pham was seen struggling during the swimming portion.

Martin Ford, who lives near the park, told WWBT he goes there often and sometimes let his dog play in the water, but not without some extra precautions.

“Sometimes the current is really strong, and when he goes in, I’ve got to hold him with the long leash and pull him back in because it can be really strong,” Ford said.

Others that also come to this part of the river point out its other dangers.

“It gets deep. There are trees you can jump off of: 40-foot trees. You can jump in and won’t touch the bottom,” Haden Cossitt said.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, authorities announced they finally recovered Pham’s body.

Family members said he was a humble restaurant worker who leaves behind a wife and children.

The cause of death has not yet been released by police, as the investigation is ongoing.