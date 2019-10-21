Police identify woman killed in RV fire at Augusta County campground

Virginia State Police have released the identity of a Shenandoah Valley woman killed in a fire that destroyed an RV at a campground last week.

Photo: WHSV

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, around 10:20 a.m., calls came in for an RV on fire at the North 340 Campground, which is just off Rt. 340 (Eastside Highway) between Dooms and Crimora.

Multiple crews from around the Valley responded to the area and got the fire under control by about 11 a.m. But by that point, much of the 2008 Newmar recreational vehicle (RV) was already gone.

Police confirmed earlier reports from first responders that a man survived the fire and was able to escape the burning RV with only minor injuries. He was taken to Augusta Health for treatment. Police have not released his identity.

A woman – identified as 59-year-old Jennifer L. Charles, of Harrisonburg – was unable to escape the fire and was found dead inside the RV once crews extinguished the flames.

Charles' remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy and identification.

A neighbor told us she was coming home when she saw the fire break out at the camper. She grabbed her fire extinguisher and went to others in the area, asking for theirs as well.

Another neighbor said she looked out her window and saw flames rising from the camper high enough to nearly set nearby trees on fire, even in the rain.

Virginia State Police say there is no evidence to indicate that the fire was suspicious in nature, but they are still searching for the origin and cause of the fire.

Responding crews included Grottoes, Dooms, New Hope, Augusta County Fire-Rescue, and Waynesboro First Aid.

