Police in Virginia say man loses an eye in paintball attack

Police in Virginia say a man lost an eye to a paintball attack and a second man suffered minor injuries in another such attack.

News outlets report Richmond police say they responded to the 1000 block of Saint John Street just after 7 p.m. on July 22 for a reported assault.

They found a man who had been shot several times with paintballs in the face, chest, and back.

“The shot that hit the victim between his eyes broke the skin and caused a bloody wound to his face,” a detective wrote in a court affidavit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released the next day.

Court documents say 19-year-old Kemontray L. Lamberts was riding a scooter in the area when he started shooting the victim.

Police said in a release that officers then responded to a report of another paintball gun attack hours later on the same street. This time, a man had been shot in the face, chest and right eye.

Officers determined the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Saint John Street a few minutes after the first incident.

The second victim underwent surgery and Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards said lost the victim his right eye as a result of the assault. He remains at the hospital as of Monday night.

Officer used surveillance video to identify Kemontray L. Lamberts, who they charged with malicious wounding in the first assault and remains a person of interest in the second assault.

“We are taking these assaults very seriously,” said Edwards. “These victims were hospitalized because of the severity of their injuries... We want to do what we can to prevent something like this from happening again.”

“Somebody is out here trying to get somebody killed,” Richard Hill said.

Richard Hill works at Bob Moates Sports Shop and says more and more people have been buying paintball guns.

“It can only take a random strike that’s a little to cause strong damage,” Hill said.

Hill said with many paintball guns in stainless steel or chrome, and some designed to look similar to real guns, people can be confused too.

“It’s going to bruise if it hits the body. The eye is so tender and can easily take it out. It is capable of inflicting some damage,” Hill said.

A separate paintball assault occurred July 26 at a Chesterfield intersection. A spokeswoman for CCPD said no arrests have been made in that case.