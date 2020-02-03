Drunk driving increases police patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

Many football fans spent their Super Bowl Sunday out at a bar, restaurant or watch party tuning into the game. Super Bowl Sunday is a popular drinking holiday, which calls for an increased number of police officers patrolling for impaired drivers.

Corporal Wayne Westfall Jr., with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said the department receives a grant from the Virginia DMV to perform intoxicated driver enforcement. This allowed more officers to patrol areas in the city that officers have previously seen drunk drivers.

"We went back and we looked at where the officers first made contact with a suspected intoxicated driver and that gives us good information on where we should be patrolling or if we do a checkpoint, where to set-up a checkpoint," Westfall said.

Westfall said officers at DUI checkpoints often see many people using transportation services like Uber, Lyft, and taxis, which he says is great news.

"Costs a little bit to pay for those rides, but it's a lot cheaper than what a DUI arrest is going to cost you and significantly cheaper than what would happen if you actually were in a crash and took someone's life or seriously injured somebody," Westfall said.

Over the weekend, Harrisonburg city saw one DUI arrest and Rockingham County saw five DUI arrests. Last year, Rockingham County had four DUI arrests over Super Bowl weekend.

