Police investigate after shots fired at Harrisonburg apartment complex

Police said there was an active investigation underway Saturday afternoon after shots were fired at North 38 Apartments.

Officers were responding to a call for disorderly conduct when the shots were fired in the area of Meridian Circle around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Chris Monahan. He said shell casings were found at the scene.

Sgt. Monahan said no information was available on possible suspects or charges as of Saturday afternoon. He did not clarify the exact location of the shooting.

One person not related to the incident was taken to Sentara RMH for treatment of minor injuries, Sgt. Monahan said.

In an email sent to residents obtained by WHSV on Saturday afternoon, the general manager of North 38 Apartments said the office was "cooperating fully" with authorities and that the incident "appears to be isolated in nature."

The email also said North 38 would continue to have evening and nightly patrols by on-site courtesy officers with HPD.

North 38 Apartments are located in the northeast corner of the City of Harrisonburg off Old Furnace Rd.