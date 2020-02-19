Police investigate armed protest at Virginia delegate's home

Police in Alexandria are investigating after a man armed with a shotgun protested outside the home of a northern Virginia lawmaker.

The protester, Brandon Howard of Hopewell, told news outlets he was conducting a one-man peaceful protest Saturday as he stood outside the home of Democratic Delegate Mark Levine.

Howard was angered over gun-control legislation sponsored by Levine. Levine says he believes Howard may have broken a law to publish someone's name with the intent to intimidate or harass them.

Howard, who is chairman of Hopewell's Republican Committee, posted a Facebook video with Levine's home address urging others to join his protest.