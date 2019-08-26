Police investigate threats sent to JMU students via AirDrop

Police have arrested a Richmond man accused of making threats to JMU students through the iPhone app "AirDrop."

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, they received two complaints on Friday, Aug. 23, from students who said they had gotten anonymous threats AirDropped to their iPhones.

The JMU Police Department notified detectives with Harrisonburg police, and they located a suspect in Richmond, identified as 19-year-old Joseph Boris Sams III.

Police say investigation concluded that Sams meant the AirDrops to be a prank and not a serious threat.

It was an isolated incident and police say there is no active threat to public safety.

Police take all threats of violence over any sort of communication very seriously and ask that community members stay vigilant in reporting suspicious activity: If you see or hear something, say something.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

