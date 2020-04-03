Police investigating a stabbing in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg police are investigating a stabbing they say happened Wednesday evening.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers responded to Sentara RMH around 11 p.m. on April 1 for a report of a victim with an apparent stab wound at the hospital.

Police say investigation revealed that the victim had been stabbed in the arm during a fight they believe happened in the area of Hawkins Street within half an hour before the victim was brought to the hospital.

The victim is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating the reported stabbing, which they say was an isolated incident.

It's unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone who may have information on the stabbing or may have witnessed the fight is asked to contact Detective A.J. Dyer. To remain anonymous, information may be provided to HPD through Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

