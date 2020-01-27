Police investigating after counterfeit bill used at a Covington Subway

Police in Covington are asking for help from the public to find someone they say used counterfeit currency at a restaurant this past weekend.

According to the Covington Police Department, a man paid a cashier at the Subway on 1117 S. Craig Ave. in Covington with a counterfeit $100 bill at 9:27 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Police say the bill had a foreign language printed in red ink on the back of the bill, which makes it similar, but not identical, to other bills they've seized in recent weeks.

Officers are asking that all businesses and individuals stay aware and contact them about any suspected counterfeit currency.

If you have any information about the identity of the person seen in surveillance images or about any other counterfeit incidents in the area, you're asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 540-965-6333.