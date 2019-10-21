Police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at emergency room

The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for information connected to a shooting that occurred somewhere in the city on Oct. 20.

According to police, just before 9 p.m. on Sunday evening, they were alerted by staff at Sentara RMH that someone with a gunshot wound to the abdomen had just been dropped off at the emergency room.

Police believe the shooting had occurred somewhere within the city.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage and determined that the victim, a 27-year-old man, had been dropped off by multiple people driving a white, newer model Hyundai Sonata.

The people in the car dropped the man off at the emergency room doors and then left the area.

The man was treated and later taken to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for further treatment of injuries police say are not life threatening.

Police are actively investigating the incident to determine what happened and are looking for any leads. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).