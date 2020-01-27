Police investigating after suspect wearing ‘Scream’ mask robs convenience store

Richmond police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed by someone wearing a “Scream” mask.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. to a business in the 3300 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a robbery.

Officers said a person wearing a “Scream” mask went inside, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The robber then got away on foot heading toward Westwood Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber was last seen wearing the mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and black gloves.

Police are investigating the robbery as possibly being connected to a spree of related robberies where the suspect wore the same mask.

The FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force believes the same man is behind at least three robberies in 2019 and two early in January involving a suspect wearing a "Scream" mask. They're offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the 'Scream Bandit."

They have not yet confirmed if they believe this latest robbery was committed by the same person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

