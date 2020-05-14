Police investigating aggravated assault at Harrisonburg 7-Eleven

Harrisonburg police are asking for help from the public to find a suspect who assaulted the clerk at a 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, on May 12, a man walked into the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street, carrying a blunt object, and assaulted the clerk inside the store.

That's the 7-Eleven in downtown Harrisonburg, by AutoZone.

Police say the suspect was blue jeans, black shoes, a mask, and a heavy dark parka with the hood up, an emblem on the right chest area and a vertical zipper on the left chest area.

The clerk sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault, and police say it appears to have been an isolated incident in which the suspect targeted the employee.

Police say there is no risk to the community.

However, they want information on the identity of the suspect or about the aggravated assault.

Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).