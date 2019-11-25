Police investigating armed robbery at Harrisonburg 7-Eleven

Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery reported at a Harrisonburg 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, two men walked into the 7-Eleven on North Main Street around 2 a.m. Monday morning, displayed a gun, and demanded cash from the clerk.

Police say the two made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

They were last seen in the area of North Main St. and Commerce Drive.

Officers set up a perimeter surrounding the area when they arrived, and a K9 unit attempted to track the suspects, but as of the morning, both were still on the run.

They're described as two men, both standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall, wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are investigating. If you have any information about the robbery, you're asked to contact investigators at (540) 437-2640. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can instead call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text "HPD" plus a tip to CRIMES (274637).