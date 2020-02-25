Police investigating armed robbery at Mary Baldwin University dorm

Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a residence hall on the Mary Baldwin University campus.

According to the Staunton Police Department, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, a man with a handgun walked into a student's room in Woodson Residence Hall while a woman was there.

Police say the man took a safe with an undisclosed amount of money inside and fled the scene.

No specific details have been provided by police about a suspect description, and police say there are not releasing any other details at this time as investigation is underway.

An alert sent out to Mary Baldwin students from the university, though, described the suspect as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, last seen wearing black pants and a gray hoodie, with an Adidas drawstring on his back.

No injuries were reported from the robbery.

Police say there is no threat to the general public, and their criminal investigations unit is actively investigating.

