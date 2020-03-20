Police investigating burglary of Harrisonburg pharmacy

As medical professionals locally, regionally, and across the world work to battle COVID-19, Harrisonburg police say people broke into a pharmacy early Friday morning.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers responded to Medicap Pharmacy, at 1851 Virginia Ave., at 12:20 a.m. on March 20 for an alarm.

Police say when officers arrived, they immediately noticed signs of a burglary, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the pharmacy, police say three suspects entered the business and left with an undisclosed amount of prescription medications.

Police are asking local pharmacies and medical practices to monitor their security measures and make sure everything is in working order.

They say more information will be released once it's available.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. To remain anonymous, information can be sent through Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

There's no word on if police believe the burglary may be connected to a string of commercial burglaries in the city from late 2019 into the earlier part of this year.

Starting at the end of 2019, a number of practices along Medical Drive and surrounding practices reported to police that their businesses had been broken into, usually overnight, and prescription pads stolen.

Those included Sentara RMH Integrative Medicine and Palliative Care, at 1931 Medical Avenue; Harrisonburg Internal Medicine, at 1937 Medical Avenue; Internal Medicine, at 1920-F Medical Avenue; and Virginia Prosthetics, at 1920-H Medical Avenue, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10 of last year.

Also burglarized around that time was a business at 645 Pleasant Valley Road between the night of Thursday, Sept. 5 and the morning of Friday, Sept. 6.

Two additional burglaries were reported by more medical facilities in Harrisonburg on Jan. 17.

Owners of any local medical practices are encouraged to make sure their buildings are secure and take necessary steps to prevent their businesses from becoming targets with alarm systems, surveillance cameras, or security evaluations.

To combat the loss of property and prevent property damage, HPD encourages those who see something to say something.

Any information that leads to the arrest of an offender or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 through the Crime Solvers program.