Police investigating counterfeiting incident at Harrisonburg 7-11

Harrisonburg police are searching for information on an active counterfeiting case.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, a woman approached a Harrisonburg man at the 7-11 at 1911 S. High St. (Route 42) on Wednesday, September 4, and asked if the man could make change for a $100 bill.

Police say the man exchanged two $50 bills for a $100 bill from the woman. But soon afterward, he discovered that the $100 bill she gave him was counterfeit.

Later review of the surveillance video at 7-11 showed that the woman arrived with a heavyset man in a silver SUV-type vehicle.

Police believe the pair is local to the area.

If you have any information about the suspects or the counterfeiting, you're asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

