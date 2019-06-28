Police investigating crash involving 71-year-old bicyclist in Harrisonburg

A 71-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, first responders got to the 1000 block of West Market St. around 11:20 a.m. on June 25 for a report of a crash involving a cyclist.

Police say a 71-year-old man visiting Harrisonburg was heading east while the driver of a car was heading west on West Market St.

The driver went to make a left turn and hit the elderly cyclist, throwing him from the bike.

He was treated at the scene and then airlifted to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the driver as 65-year-old Kathy Comer, of Shenandoah. She was charged with reckless driving.

Police used the incident as a reminder for all drivers in the area to be extra cautious around increased bicycle and foot traffic in the summer.

If you were in the area of the crash or have more information about it, you're asked to call Harrisonburg police at their non-emergency number, (540) 434-4436.

Anonymous tips related to this investigation can be sent to Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

