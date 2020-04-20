Police investigating death of 2-year-old girl in Radford

A domestic abuse case in Radford, Va. has turned into a death investigation. Police say a toddler has died after being found unresponsive Friday morning.

Mugshot of Andrew Byrd

A 33-year-old man is now facing charges in connection to the case.

Radford police told WDBJ7 the victim in this death investigation is a 2-year-old girl. Investigators say the child is not related to the man now facing charges.

Neighbors say their Ninth Street neighborhood is a quiet and calm one. They told reporters they couldn't recall any crime in their area before, but that all changed Friday morning. A 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive when Radford Police showed up to the 100 block of Ninth Street after receiving an emergency medical services call.

The toddler was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center to be treated. Police say she died Sunday morning.

A death investigation is now underway.

According to police, there was a domestic incident involving a weapon. Police arrested 33-year-old Andrew Byrd and charged him with abduction, strangulation, and assault and battery of a household member. He was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Police say the girl is not related to Byrd.

The case remains open. Radford Police say they will have autopsy results Tuesday or Wednesday.