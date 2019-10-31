Police investigating death of Crimora man found alongside I-81

Virginia State Police have identified the man found dead in a van on an Interstate 81 entrance ramp earlier this week.

According to police, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, a work van was found on the entrance ramp from Route 60 to I-81 in Rockbridge County.

The van belonged to Superior Road Service, which services tractor trailers that have broken down on the road.

Investigators say the driver of the van, identified as 57-year-old Allen Lee Vandevander, had made contact with the company after he finished a service call on Monday, Oct. 28 around 5 p.m.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 29, about ten hours later, a Superior Road Service employee found the van and notified police.

State troopers found Vandevander, of Crimora, dead inside the vehicle.

His body has been sent to the Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke to determine the cause of death, which is pending.

Police say the circumstances were not suspicious, but investigation continues.

