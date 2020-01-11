Police investigating fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Myers is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Frederick County on Saturday.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Route 7 (Berryville Pike) at 1 tenth of a mile west Route 991 (Regency Lakes).

A 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Rt. 7 when the driver lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and struck a bicyclist.

The Mitsubishi then ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a ditch, and overturned. The bicyclist was traveling east on Rt. 7 when it was struck from behind by the Mitsubishi.

The bicyclist, Mark W. Smith, 49, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Smith was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Mitsubishi fled the scene of the crash on foot before law enforcement arrived.

Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper J. Myers at 540-662-3313 or email area13@vsp.virginia.gov.

VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. Frederick County Fire and Rescue and Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the scene.