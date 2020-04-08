Police investigating human remains found off of the Appalachian Trail in West Virginia

West Virginia State Police say they recovered human remains not far off the Applachian Trail on Tuesday.

According to police, workers with a tree trimming service that was working in the Harpers Ferry area of Jefferson County on April 7 found a human skull and contacted authorities.

West Virginia state troopers, the United States Park Police, lue Ridge Search and Rescue Volunteer Team, and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene, where they recovered human remains and the clothing of an uknown person.

Police said the body had on a blue “Montgomery Ward” dress shirt, red jacket with a stripe across the chest, elastic cuffs and waistband, white Puma shoes (high-tops, size 10) and a necklace with an image of “Saint Mary” and the following saying: “O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee."

Investigation is ongoing to try to identify the person. If you have any information about the investigation, you're asked to contact Trooper First Class M.C. Morgan or Sergeant Chumley at 304-725-9779 or 304-725-9770.

