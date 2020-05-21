Police investigating multiple commercial burglaries in Staunton

Multiple commercial burglaries in the city of Staunton are under investigation after an apparent spree on the outskirts of the downtown area early Thursday morning.

According to the Staunton Police Department, on May 21, commercial burglaries were reported at LSK Properties, LLC at 630 Charles St. and Table 44 at 300 Church St Suite A.

Attempted burglaries were reported at Crucible Coffee, located at 300 Church St Suite B; Little’s Attorney Office, at 300 Church St. Suite C; Newtown Bakery, at 960 W. Beverley St.; and Mommy and Me Consignment, located at 632 Charles St.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gloves, tan boots, and a black backpack during the burglaries.

Police say a man matching that description was seen in the area of W. Beverley St. and S. Waverly St. right around midnight.

All of the burglaries and attempted burglaries are under active investigation. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017. Callers to Crimestoppers may remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards.

