Harrisonburg police investigating new leads in 2012 cold case

The Harrisonburg Police Department is renewing a call for help in the investigation of a cold case from 2012.

On November 1, 2012, 57-year-old Thaxton Keith Simms was found dead in an apartment in Harrisonburg's Dutch Mill Court complex.

The death was identified as suspicious at the time, with Harrisonburg investigators working with Virginia State Police to investigate the scene.

By May of 2013, the Virginia medical examiner, based out of Roanoke, said they had been unable to identify a cause of death for Simms.

A lieutenant with the Harrisonburg Police Department said the case would stay open and officers would be speaking to people who knew Simms.

In the days after Simms' death, the office manager of the apartment complex told WHSV that "it seemed like the body had been there for a few days. When our maintenance man saw the body, it seemed the body had been in bad condition."

Christophel Properties, which owned the complex at the time, sent out a letter to tenants telling them their main priority was their safety and peace of mind. There were no security cameras in the area of the complex where Simm's body was found, though the complex had been installing them in other parts at the time.

Now, nearly eight years later, Harrisonburg police say they've received tips on Simms' death as recently as this past November and have new DNA evidence that they say could potentially be linked to a suspect.

Police have still not identified exactly how Simms died — only that his death was suspicious and that he was found dead "in an unusual manner."

Officers say people in the community most likely have critical information that could help detectives with the ongoing investigation.

The Harrsonburg Police Major Crimes Unit is asking for community members to supply any information they may have on Simms' death.

They're offering a substantial monetary reward for any information that helps the investigation and leads to the arrest of a suspect.

People are asked to ontact Crime Solvers or Detective Spiggle with any information. You can contact the Major Crimes Unit or Detective Spiggle by calling (540) 437-2640.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).