Police investigating bank robbery at Harrisonburg BB&T

Harrisonburg police are investigating a bank robbery that reported Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, someone robbed the BB&T by the intersection of Virginia Ave. and Mt. Clinton Pike. That's not far from the Eastern Mennonite University campus.

A large number of police officers could be seen a little after 3:30 p.m. around the bank. The entire parking lot and area surrounding the bank were blocked off with crime scene tape as officers investigated.

As of 4:30 p.m., police remained on scene, actively investigating. Officers told WHSV at that point that no suspect was yet in custody.

No suspect description has been provided by the department.

Police are encouraging the public to avoid the area as they investigate the incident.

No other details have been confirmed by police at this point. According to the department, a press release with confirmed information will be issued later Wednesday.

