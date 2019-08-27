Police investigating reported brandishing at Harrisonburg bus stop

The Harrisonburg Police Department says everyone is safe but encourages people to report suspicious behavior after an incident involving a BB gun at a school bus stop.

According to police, officers were called to a school bus stop around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Blue Ridge Drive.

A caller reported a school-aged boy brandishing a firearm at the bus stop. Police stopped the bus just a bit later in the 1500 block of Country Club Rd.

With the bus stopped, officers evacuated all students and identified the child the complainant had reported.

Preliminary investigation determined that the child, a middle school student, had displayed a BB handgun near the bus stop. Before the student got on the bus, they left the BB gun at their home.

Police say there were no threats intended toward students on the bus or Skyline Middle School, where the bus was heading.

As each student was taken off the bus, the students were searched for any weapons and then loaded on to another waiting bus to take them to school.

Altogether, police said they were only delayed about 15 minutes in getting there.

It was an isolated incident and the department reiterates that all Harrisonburg citizens and their families are safe.

However, police still encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity they see to ensure the safety of the community.

School resource officers are conducting a thorough investigation and following up with all the students involved to determine the exact circumstances of the situation.

While a BB gun is not legally classified as a firearm, it is classified as a weapon, which means a brandishing charge is possible, depending on where the BB gun was brandished.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

