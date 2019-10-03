Police investigating robbery and assault in Staunton

Staunton police are searching for suspects in a robbery and beating that happened Wednesday night in a neighborhood not far from Montgomery Hall Park.

According to the Staunton Police Department, a report came in around 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 for a robbery in the 1200 block of Stuart St.

Police say a man was assaulted by multiple suspects, who stole an undisclosed amount of money from him.

The victim was taken to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this point. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

