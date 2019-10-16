Police investigating serious fire at Augusta County campground

Emergency crews are responding after a serious fire at a campground in Augusta County Wednesday morning.

Calls came in just before 10:30 a.m. for a camper on fire at the North 340 Campground, which is just off Rt. 340 (Eastside Highway) between Dooms and Crimora.

Multiple crews from around the Valley responded to the area.

At this point, officials have not confirmed any injuries, but did confirm that one person was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Virginia State Police has been called in to investigate. WHSV has a reporter on scene, and we will bring you the latest as we learn more throughout the day.

