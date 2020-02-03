Police investigating sexual assault involving multiple suspects on UVA campus

Police are investigating a report of sexual assault involving multiple male suspects and a female on the University of Virginia’s campus.

The assault allegedly happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 in a residence hall and was reported to staff Sunday afternoon.

According to the campus alert, the survivor mentioned that the men that assaulted her know her.

The report also indicated that several people unknown to the survivor may have participated in the assault as well.

University police are investigating; no suspect information has been provided.