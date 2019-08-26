Police investigating shots fired in Harrisonburg

Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Harrisonburg in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 25.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Vine Street, near Harris Gardens Apartments, at 12:11 a.m. Sunday morning in response to multiple calls about hearing several gunshots.

At the scene, police found four 9mm. shell casings as they canvassed the area of the 1200 block of Victorian Village Drive, which is a residential area just south of Vine Street.

Police interviewed nearby neighbors, but they found no leads or descriptions of a suspect.

The department is using the incident as a reminder to all citizens that it's illegal to discharge a firearm within Harrisonburg city limits.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call the HPD Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).