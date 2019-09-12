Police investigating string of commercial burglaries in Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to find the culprit(s) responsible for a series of burglaries earlier this week.

According to police, between the evening of Monday, Sept. 9 and the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 10, a number of businesses on Medical Avenue were all burglarized.

Those included Sentara RMH Integrative Medicine and Palliative Care, at 1931 Medical Avenue; Harrisonburg Internal Medicine, at 1937 Medical Avenue; Internal Medicine, at 1920-F Medical Avenue; and Virginia Prosthetics, at 1920-H Medical Avenue.

The same night, police say Turner Travel, at 614 Hawkins Street, was also burglarized. Police believe that incident may be connected to the series of burglaries on Medical Avenue.

A sixth burglary that may be linked as well happened at 645 Pleasant Valley Road between the night of Thursday, Sept. 5 and the morning of Friday, Sept. 6. That address is also the site of businesses: shared by Shencorp and Valley Fleet Service.

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Any information that leads to the arrest of an offender or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 through the Crime Solvers program. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574- 5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

For a map showing the locations of each of the burglaries, see below: