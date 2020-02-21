Police investigating strong-armed robbery at Harrisonburg Dollar General

Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at a Dollar General in Harrisonburg.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, an unidentified man walked into the Dollar General just off North Main St. in Harrisonburg around 9 p.m. Thursday night and robbed a customer.

Police describe the suspect as a stocky white man who had his face covered and was wearing dark sweatpants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a dark beanie.

Officers say he got out of the passenger side of a light-colored 4-door vehicle before walking into the store, ordering a customer to give him money, and then leaving.

If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, you're asked to call Harrisonburg police at (540) 437-2640. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

