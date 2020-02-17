Police issue Senior Alert for 77-year-old woman missing from Newport News

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert to help find a woman missing from the Newport News area.

Newport News Police are looking for 77-year-old Marva Keyser.

Police describe her as a black woman weighing 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, on Wellesley Drive.

At the time, police say she was wearing a light jacket, long-sleeve black and pink shirt, red shorts just past the knees, and white, gray and red shoes.

Police say Keyser suffers from a cognitive impairment, and they are concerned about her health and safety.

If you have any information about where she is, you're asked to contact the Newport News Police Department at 1-757-928-4100, Option 4.