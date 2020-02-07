Police issue Senior Alert for missing Virginia woman

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a 77-year-old woman missing from southside Virginia.

According to police, Doris Elaine Moore was last seen on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at her home on Ashlawn Drive in Danville.

Danville police say Moore suffers from Alzheimer's, and left her home in the Schoolfield area in a white 2002 Toyota Sienna van with Virginia tags JYC-3440.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse with gray stripes, a sweater, and light blue slacks.

Police describe her was a white woman standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and white/gray hair.

She has been known to visit Anglers Park and Rubens on Riverside Drive in Virginia, but police say she may have headed to North Carolina.

Virginia State Police say Moore's cognitive impairment means her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, thus the Senior Alert being activated.

Falling temperatures and a potential lack of food with her are additional risks.

If you see her or have any additional information, you're asked to call 911 or Danville police at 434-799-5111. You can also find more info here.

