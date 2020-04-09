Police link suspect to at least 3 commercial burglaries in Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a suspect they say is responsible for a recent string of commercial burglaries.

Police say incidents were reported on April 6, 7, and 8 at local convenience stores and restaurants.

First, on April 6, officers responded to the Circle K Exxon station at 1001 E. Market St. after employees showing up for work that morning saw signs of a burglary.

Then, on April 7, officers responded to a reported burglary at CiCi’s Pizza on East Market Street. They say the method used by the suspect there led them to believe that burglary had been committed by the same person who burglarized the Circle K as well.

The next day, April 8, officers were called to the Family Convenience Store on Reservoir St. for yet another burglary, where they say lottery tickets were stolen and then later cashed on the same day in other locations around the city.

On April 9, police obtained warrants for 30-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Mundo, of Harrisonburg, in connection to each of the burglaries.

He's facing two misdemeanor counts of property damage, four felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and three counts of breaking and entering.

Police are also looking into possible connections between Mundo and several other commercial burglaries on the north side of the city.

They've cautioned other businesses in the area to take extra precautions as needed to protect their property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mundo or on any other burglaries in the area can contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

