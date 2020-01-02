Staunton Police look for the community's help to find missing man

The Staunton Police Department is looking for the community's help to find a missing man. According to police, 18-year-old Anthony Franklin is believed to be endangered due to an intellectual disability.

Franklin was last seen January 1 at approximately 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Springhill Road.

He is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Franklin was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

If you have information about Anthony Franklin’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.