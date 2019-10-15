Police looking for suspects in fraud committed using card stolen at dog park

Harrisonburg police are asking for help from the public to find two people suspected of using information stolen from a woman's purse.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, a woman was at the Smithland Road Dog Park on October 6 when her purse was stolen from her vehicle.

Police say there multiple items of value in the pursue, including a bank card, which was used shortly afterward at various businesses around Harrisonburg.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the transactions that took place at some of the businesses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.

Any information that leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash payout through the Crime Solvers program.

You can also remain anonymous by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

