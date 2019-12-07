Police make arrest in shooting death of Virginia firefighter

Police in Virginia say they've arrested a man in connection with the death of a Virginia fire lieutenant who was killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting while trying to protect one of her children. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Hopewell Police said Friday that a 26-year-old man who is a “person of interest" in the shooting was arrested on probation violations. Police did not publicly identify the man. He was not directly charged in the death of Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry. Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at a home in Hopewell when she was hit by gunfire.