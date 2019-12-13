Police plan shutdown of I-81 N for emergency maintenance near Exit 257

The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Mauzy on Saturday night for emergency maintenance.

According to a press release from VDOT, crews will first close the left northbound lane at 8 p.m. on Dec. 14, starting at mile marker 258, for barrier removal.

That will clear the way for paving work, which will begin at 9 p.m.

As of 9 p.m. that night, all northbound lanes of the interstate will be closed at MM 258 for emergency paving that VDOT hopes to have completed by noon on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The pavement in the area was damaged by a tractor trailer that overturned and caught on fire early Thursday morning.

As VDOT crews work to repair the pavement in the area, northbound traffic will be re-routed on Exit 257 to bypass the maintenance scene.

Flaggers will be on scene at the intersection off the exit to assist traffic in crossing Route 11 and re-entering the interstate using the on ramps.

At the same time, southbound traffic using the Exit 257 off ramp will be guided by flaggers to enhance traffic flow on Route 11. The traffic signal at the intersection will be turned off throughout the work.

Drivers can expect serious delays in the area.

All work is weather permitting.

