Police recover more than 500 pills from Va. high school student

Police recovered more than 500 pills from a Virginia high school student after an anonymous tip came into an administrator late on Dec. 2.

The School Resource Officer at Jamestown High School was alerted the following day about a 17-year-old girl who was in possession of medication and had posted a picture on Snapchat saying that she was selling it.

After a search of her belongings, the officer found a prescription bottle believed to contain Xanax.

“A further search of the student’s vehicle would reveal a plastic container holding numerous additional pills and a small amount of marijuana. In total, over 500 pills including sedatives, narcotics, antidepressants and opioids were recovered,” a release said.

Police said she got the medication from her grandmother and deceased grandfather’s home.

The pills were sent to be tested.

“Police are grateful for the tip that was reported to the school. Taking these types of medications without a prescription could have dangerous implications. This is a good example of why we encourage folks that see something, to say something,” a release said.

Officers continue to investigate and say charges are pending.

Police remind people to properly dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications.