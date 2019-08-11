Police release names of 2 killed in WVa ambulance crash

Police in West Virginia have released the names of two first responders who died in a crash involving their ambulance and a tractor-trailer.

WVNS-TV cites a State Police press release that identified the victims as 23-year-old Brittany Lachelle Young of Glen Jean and 35-year-old Douglas Ronald Dick II of Shady Spring. They were pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's accident on U.S. Route 19 in Nicholas County.

Jan-Care Ambulance spokesman Paul Seamann says there was no patient on board. The emergency medical technicians were returning to their station from a hospital-to-hospital transfer in Morgantown.

Investigators say the ambulance collided with the rear of the tractor-trailer. No one in the truck was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.