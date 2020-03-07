Police release new information in Harrisonburg bank robbery

The Harrisonburg Police Department responded to BB&T at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Mt. Clinton Pike for an armed

robbery on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage from the bank and surrounding businesses led to the release of a suspect and vehicle description.

The vehicle is described as a 2008-2010 Ford Expedition, white in color, with tan trim. The trim level is most likely the Eddie Bauer package with the trim thicker across the base of the doors.

The vehicle also has power retractable/deployable running boards. From surveillance footage, there appears to be a large dent in the back hatch on the driver side, and paint peeling from the area where the back glass meets the passenger side window. The vehicle did not display a front license plate.

In addition to the updated vehicle information, HPD is asking anyone who lives along or beyond Mt. Clinton Pike in Rockingham County with private security or doorbell cameras to review their footage for a vehicle matching this description. The suspect was last seen travelling out of the city limits at 3:11 p.m.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Det. Brooke Wetherell at (540) 432-7788. To remain anonymous, information can be sent through Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.