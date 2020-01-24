Police remind drivers how to navigate intersections with flashing lights after crash

A Mt. Sidney woman has been charged after a crash that happened at the intersection of Commerce Rd. and Statler Blvd. in Staunton just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say 58-year-old Patsy Cruz was heading north on Commerce Rd. when she came to the intersection, which has flashing red traffic lights at that time of night.

Cruz failed to stop, police say, resulting in a collision with a car traveling on Statler Blvd.

At least two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles involved had heavy front-end damage and air bag deployment.

Cruz was charged with failing to obey traffic lights, as well as operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Many of the city of Staunton's traffic lights in and around downtown switch to flashing signals late at night into early mornings to facilitate faster traffic flow.

However, Staunton police said they have often seen drivers in the past be unsure of what to do at these types of intersections.

"I've heard several statements from drivers, from simply they forgot what they learned in drivers ed, to they've never actually seen one before, and they were confused with what to do," Sgt. Katherine Shifflett said.

Staunton police said when approaching a flashing red light, you should treat it as a stop sign. When coming to a yellow flashing light, you should treat it as a yield sign.

Failure to obey traffic lights can not only lead to crashes, but it could also land you a fine and court costs if found guilty.