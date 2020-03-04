Harrisonburg police respond to car break-ins early Wednesday morning

Early Wednesday morning, Harrisonburgpolice said they responded to reports of several vehicles that were broken into off of College Avenue.

That's near the campus of Eastern Mennonite University.

Officer Hunter McKenzie, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said at least four to five cars were broken into.

He said miscellaneous items were taken, including electronics, but were later returned after police arrested two suspects they believe were involved with the break-ins and recovered the stolen items.

Police are still investigating exactly how many cars were involved in the incident because they say more may have been involved.

The two suspects are being held at the Rockingham County Jail.